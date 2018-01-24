Vehicle Anti-Theft Market 2018

Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market, by product (Immobilizer, Steering lock, Central locking, alarm), by technology (GPS, GSM, RTLS, Face detection system, automotive biometric technology) by vehicle type (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle) – Forecast 2016-2022.

Market Synopsis of Vehicle Anti-Theft Market:

Market Scenario:

Vehicle anti-theft system is a technology which is used to prevent unauthorized access of vehicle. Anti-theft systems have evolved from the invention of lock and key to the introduction of biometric technology. Anti-theft devices adds security to vehicles and may also lower vehicle insurance rates. It also provides advanced protection like stolen vehicle tracking, microprocessors with digital signal processing, ultrasonic sensors, rechargeable batteries, and closed tool chain for configuration and simulation.

Sophisticated security system ,alert message to mobile phone and rising awareness about vehicle anti-theft devices are some of the factors which driving the market. Moreover, Safety and convenience of end user and also provide advance systems such as car security camera, steering lock, and other encouraging factors for vehicle anti-theft market. Government also taking initiatives for vehicle anti-thefts by providing secure parking at night also. However, the rising production cost makes these features unaffordable for consumers and hamper the market of vehicle anti-theft system.

Key Players:

The major player operating in the market of Global Vehicle Anti-Theft are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tokai Rika, Ltd., Lear Corporation, Johnson Electric, Delphi Automotive LLP, ZF-TRW, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and VOXX International Corp.

Study Objectives of Vehicle Anti-Theft Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of theVehicle Anti-Theft Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Vehicle Anti-Theft markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Product, Technology, Vehicle type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Conveyor system.

Regional Analysis:

Vehicle Anti-Theft market is application driven, and systems are gaining popularity across the end user and technologies like such as GPS, RTLS, and Automotive Biometric Technology which is referred as one of the major driving factors for market. Asia pacific is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of value, of the Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market. This can be mainly attributed to the rising vehicle production and the increasing installation of safety features in passenger cars, commercial vehicles.

Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. Increasing installation of safety features and rising vehicle production and the presence of manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Fiat in the region are driving the market of vehicle anti-theft. Additionally, high demand from customers and high purchasing power has upped demand for vehicles and boosted the market for anti-theft vehicle systems.

The report for Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview Of Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market

6 Market Trends

7 Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market By Region

8 Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market By Product

9 Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market By Technology

10 Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market By Vehicle Type

11 Company Profiles

12 Conclusion

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2015 To 2030) (Million)

Table 2 Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (Kt)

Table 4 North America Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Europe Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

…..

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Vehicle Anti-Theft Market In 2014, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

