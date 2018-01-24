Recently, the Lauren Ashtyn Collection launched a number of charitable and promotional initiatives on its website to fight breast cancer. Users and customers were offered prizes as incentives to discuss breast cancer experiences and the firm also donated a share of its sales revenue to the Susan G. Komen South Carolina.

Acknowledging the fact that the American Cancer Society (ACS) set October as the breast cancer awareness month, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection decided to join in the fight against this killer malady at the start of that month. The beauty salon adopted a multipronged campaign strategy where various promotional tactics were implemented on different communication channels to address breast cancer on multiple fronts. These included enhancing awareness, donating money to the largest breast cancer organization — the Susan G. Komen —, and providing a safe and nurturing space where breast cancer patients and their friends and relatives could freely share their harrowing experiences.

The very first step that The Lauren Ashtyn Collection took when launching its breast cancer awareness campaign was to create a unique and catchy luxury hairpieces for the cause. The company created 20-inch pink hair extensions for sale at $20.00 each. All proceeds from these pink extensions went to the Susan G. Komen South Carolina. In order to enhance the social reach and impact of the campaign, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection extended its campaign to all its social media accounts. Using the Twitter handle #pinkhair2saveapair, the company encouraged all customers who had bought the pink extensions to take and share selfies on social media. This provoked a vibrant sociocultural crusade and the overall effect was incredible. Breast cancer victims, survivors, and caretakers of patients were also asked to share the psychological woes of losing hair due to radiation or chemotherapy. The winning video or email story was rewarded with a free hair extension from The Lauren Ashtyn Collection and a free consultation with the company’s founder/owner, Lauren Ashtyn. The company can be followed at https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-lauren-ashtyn-collection-spartanburg-3

About Us

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection is a first-generation hair and beauty salon franchise specializing in 100% European Remy human hair volume and crown extensions. Established in 2015 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the company has since grown to include over a dozen branches in almost as many states and many distributors and vendors of its unique product line. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection hairpieces are fully customizable to blend with any natural hair with respect to color, cut, and style. As such, the firm’s luxury hairpieces should undoubtedly be regarded as an investment, which will provide years of beautiful wear with proper care. Reviews of the salon can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/162+E+Main+St,+Spartanburg,+SC+29306/@34.9503,-81.9318907,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8857758b11b8cbcb:0x8922b6b3a1726ffc!8m2!3d34.9503!4d-81.929702

Contact:

Christopher Guest

Company: The Lauren Ashtyn Collection

Address: 162 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Phone: 1(864)641-0751 (for online orders and questions press 2)

Email: contact@laurenashtyn.com

Website: https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/