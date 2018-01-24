Sullivan Building & Design, a Maryland construction company headquartered in Tilghman, is offering a huge selection of custom modulars to homeowners. In order to optimize its new home construction & remodeling services, the firm will use high quality basic modular designs from Beracah Homes.

Custom modulars offer a dynamic solution to home design and construction. They are a lot cheaper, more convenient, and very easy to customize into any desired home design or model. In order to fully exploit this futuristic building & construction technique, Sullivan Building & Design has reached out to one of the leading modular specialists Beracah Homes. Based in Greenwood, Delaware, Beracah is a pioneer in “off-site, stick-built” construction. The modular home construction company specializes in custom designed homes and light commercial projects. Since 2003, the company has been using stronger high quality raw materials to produce high-value modular homes. Sullivan hand-picked Beracah as its modular company to ensure best quality results for its customers.

Modular homes have countless benefits over typical site-built structures, which include high resale values, greater energy efficiency, versatile construction designs, low homeownership costs, quality & longevity, shorter completion time etc. Sullivan customizes Beracah’s standard modular designs/models to suit specific client preferences. Some of the basic modular designs available for redesigning and customization are the Cape Cod, ranch, or the two-story design styles. Sullivan is capable of implementing all kinds of interior and exterior design modifications on a basic modular construction plan. In addition to custom modulars, the company’s service catalog covers the designing & construction of new homes & remodeling, installation of new building additions including but not limited to porches & patios, garages, and outbuildings, the designing & building of new and renovated kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms etc, replacing windows and doors, painting, and many other building & construction services. More information concerning the company can be found at https://plus.google.com/+Sullivanbuildinganddesign

Sullivan Building & Design was founded in 1999 by Robert & Nancy Sullivan. The company has been providing construction, design and building services to its home county of Talbot, Maryland for almost two decades now. Sullivan is a full-service design/build firm that focuses on a truly hands-on construction approach. With over over 75 years of combined industry experience, the family owned and operated firm acts as an active partner in the entire building & construction process; from the conceptual stages to the end product. The company is backed by a sound management and a competent team of experienced designers and skilled craftsmen, who are all well versed in all building styles. The design company can be followed at http://www.brownbook.net/business/40052898/sullivan-building-design

