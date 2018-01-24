According to U.S. FDA, sigmoidoscope is a class II medical device used in a sigmoidoscopy procedure to examine the rectum and sigmoid colon. Generally, sigmoidoscope is a small tube-like device which consists light source to see the internal part of the rectum and sigmoid colon. Physician or nurse inserts this device into the colon through end part of the large intestine called anus and pushes slowly into the rectum and sigmoid colon. Over the last few decades, prevalence and incidence rates of gastrointestinal diseases (GIT) is increasing notably and is expected to drive the overall GIT diagnosis devices market including sigmoidoscope devices over the forecast period. There are two different types of sigmoidoscopes such as flexible sigmoidoscope and rigid sigmoidoscope are available in the market to cater the patients. Among all, flexible sigmoidoscope devices are commonly used. These devices allow a physician to see around bends in the colon and it provides prominent results in the lower colon examination. Rigid sigmoidoscope is used to check the rectum part and is used less often when compared to flexible sigmoidoscope. In the aforementioned devices, flexible sigmoidoscopes are expected to register robust growth in a CAGR over the forecast period.

Generally, sigmoidscope is used to find the cause of abdominal pain, constipation and diarrhea. Moreover, the device used to find the malignant polyps and benign, as well as early signs of cancer in the lower part of colon and rectum. By using flexible sigmoidoscope device, the physician can see inflammation, intestinal bleeding, ulcers and abnormal growths in the descending colon and rectum. The entire sigmoidoscopy procedure will take 20 minutes to complete and whilst performing the procedure, the patient may feel uncomfortable. Before performing procedure, patient’s rectum and colon must be empty. Moreover, patient has to take only clear liquids for 12 to 24 hours beforehand. Patient has to take edema before performing procedure, so that washes out the intestine.

Increasing prevalence of GIT diseases is one of the major factor which is expected to drive the overall sigmoidoscope devices marker over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in the medical devices industry along with increasing awareness about healthcare is expected to drive the overall market demand for sigmoidoscope devices during forecast period. However, the cost of the procedure and dearth of skilled healthcare professionals in the under developed countries is expected to hamper the marker revenue growth over the forecast period. Moreover, availability of high end medical devices which offer multiple services including sigmoidoscopy is one of the key restraints for this market.

This market can be categorized on three major bases such as product type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of key products, the market can be classified into flexible sigmoidoscope and rigid sigmoidoscope. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into diagnosis, monitoring. Based on end user type the market has been segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, and gastroenterology institutes.

Geographically, the sigmoidscope devices market can be classified into five regional markets such as North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, etc.) and Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, etc.), Latin America and rest of the world. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to register robust growth during the forecast period 2016-2024. This would majorly be attributed to increasing investments by the key players operating in these countries, increasing prevalence of Gastro intestinal track cancers. India, China and Brazil are expected to drive strong growth among the emerging countries, owing to the increasing investments by government bodies to enhance healthcare facilities.

Key companies operating in the global sigmoidscope devices market are Anetic Aid, Parburch Medical Ltd., HIENE USA LTD. Welch Allyn, Jindal Medical & Scientific Instruments Company (Pvt.) Ltd., Pal Surgicals and Evexar Medical, GE Healthcare to name few.

