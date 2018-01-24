Welcome to ServiceMaster by Lovejoy. Since 1995, ServiceMaster by Lovejoy has been providing businesses and homeowners the highest quality of Water, Fire, Mold Remediation services. Our Water Damage Experts and Technician Team comprises quality, fast response to begin the Water Removal services/Extraction, Structural Drying and Dehumidification and Content Cleaning with a highly trained, professional Monitoring process and a Satisfaction Guarantee on all work. Experienced and equipped with the most modern and proven of tools to proficiently handle your needs. Is your home or business immersed in water from flooding, pipe breakage or maybe a leak in the roof or windows? If that is the case, ServiceMaster by Lovejoy is the most proficient water damage restoration company in Atlanta Georgia and surrounding areas. Emergency water damage situations like the one you are experiencing need quick fast response if you want to reduce the costs associated with these restorations. The longer your belongings stay saturated with water, the more danger they pose to your home or business. We have representatives and water damage specialist waiting to assist you 24/7/365.You Can Call Us- 678-293-0297 Today, we will reach to you as soon as possible.