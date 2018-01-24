WHAT: Bride and grooms to-be are invited to attend Beauport Hospitality Group’s 2018 Bridal Expo to explore vendors in every area in preparation for the big day. On Sunday, January 28th, 2018 Cruiseport Gloucester will play host from 2:00PM to 5:00PM to more than 65 of the most elite wedding vendors north of Boston.

Emceed by 617 Weddings, the Bridal Expo is a one-stop shop for engaged couples to get expert advice and samples from some of North Shore’s top wedding professionals. Throughout the day, attendees will enjoy complimentary appetizers, cake sampling, a cash bar, live entertainment, a fashion show featuring designs by Bella Sera Bridal & Occasion and Giblees Menswear & Tuxedo, access to the beautiful Beauport Cruise Ship, and exclusive deals from the properties of Beauport Hospitality Group and more.

All attendees at the 2018 Bridal Expo will be automatically entered for the chance to win one of two destination honeymoon getaways! A five-night stay in Jamaica at Hideaway Royalton Negril courtesy of Shells Dream Travel or a three-night stay in St. Lucia at Cap Maison donated by Sensational Travel.

Don’t miss out on the chance to plan a dream wedding in just one day with access to the most elite vendors in Massachusetts. Attendance is $15 and registration is required by visiting: http://bit.ly/2l1day3.

WHERE: Cruiseport Gloucester | 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester, MA 01930

WHEN: Sunday, January 28th, 2018 | 2:00PM – 5:00PM

COST: $15 per person.

RSVP: Registration is required and can be purchased here: http://bit.ly/2l1day3