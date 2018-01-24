Safety sensors are used to monitor the work place environment and provide timely indications in order to prevent accidents. These sensors are widely applicable in construction, manufacturing, healthcare and defense industry among others. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The global safety sensors market is driven by the increasing awareness for the safety of workers in the manufacturing industry. Moreover, the stringent government regulations for safety at the workplace are also aiding the growth of this market. In addition, the technological advancements across all the sectors are creating a demand for automation. Sensors play an important role in the automation process. Hence, the demand for automation is in return fueling the growth for global safety sensors market. Furthermore, safety in manufacturing and industrial applications is not required for the workers but also to prevent the wear and tear or damage to the good being manufactured. This factor is also acting as a driver for the market.

However, the installation charge for safety sensors is very high which is acting as a restraint for the market. Moreover, the safety sensors are automated in nature and can malfunction by giving false indications which can lead to confusion at the workplace. This, in return is hindering the market from growth.

Safety Sensors Market: Segmentation

Safety sensors are increasingly being applied across several sectors such as manufacturing, construction, defense and automobiles. In the future, these sensors are expected to be applied in the cars in the form of radar sensors, nigh vision, adaptive cruise control systems and driver assistances such as driver monitoring. The application of these will ensure enhanced safety for vehicle drivers.

The market can be segmented on the basis of sensor types, application, and geography. By sensors type, the market is segmented into accelerometers which include capacitive, Hall Effect sensors, heat transfers and MEMS; biosensors include methane, microbial and BOD sensors among others; image sensors include CMOS and CCD image sensors; and motion detectors.

By application, the market is divided into construction, oil and gas, mining, healthcare, defense, manufacturing, logistics, and food and beverages among others.

Safety Sensors Market: Region-wise Insight

In terms of geography, the market has been divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America and Europe are known to be adapters of new technology. However, Asia Pacific is the largest market for safety sensors. The reason for their dominance is due to the large presence of manufacturing industries in countries, like Philippines, China and India.

With factory workers putting in long hours and lacking adequate safety knowledge, the Asia Pacific region has now begun to see a growing demand for safety systems. This has also been the result of stringent safety regulations applied by governments in various countries. This factor has fuelled the growth by extensive application of safety sensors in this region. Moreover, the region has a wide numbers of sensor manufacturers which is also aiding to the region’s dominance.

Safety Sensors Market: Key Players

The key players in this market include Allen Bradley, Keyence Corporation, Omron Corporation, IFM Efector GmbH, Siemens, ABB ltd, Baumer Limited, Panasonic Corporation, AMETEK Factory Automation, Asteel Sensor and Delphi among others.

