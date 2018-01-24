Ohio accounting firm Rea & Associates recently announced that one of its employees, Susan Kornatowski, passed all four parts of the CPA exam, and is now a Certified Public Accountant. According to Rea, Kornatowski is a supervisor with the company, responsible for auditing private companies, non-profit organizations, and employee benefit plans. According to the firm, Kornatowski also provides compilation, review and financial statement preparation services for its clients.

Rea went on to provide some information about the CPA exam itself. According to Rea, the CPA exam is administered by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to ensure that only qualified individuals become CPAs. Rea & Associates mentioned that candidates must pass all four parts of the exam. The candidate must then pass a professional ethics exam, before they are able to use the CPA designation. Rea indicated that the CPA exam is one of the most difficult professional credential examinations, with the average passing rate being one of the lowest for any professional exam.

According to Rea, Kornatowski earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Case Western Reserve University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Cleveland State University. Kornatowski is also a graduate of the Case Western Reserve University School of Law, stated the regional CPA and business consulting firm. She formally joined the company as part of the 2017 Walthall merger.

In its concluding remarks, Rea shared some company information. Born out of the financial hardships of the Great Depression, according to the firm, Rea has been providing financial advice to businesses, individuals and families since 1933. According to Rea, the company helped guide people through the difficulties of that era, and will continue to guide individuals and businesses in Ohio for many years to come. The firm’s website, www.reacpa.com , states the company employs a team of more than 300 dedicated accountants and business consultants who provide a range of accounting services to companies and individuals throughout Ohio. Reviews of the company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates/@41.67462,-81.3413647,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x6bd3a193334814fa!8m2!3d41.67462!4d-81.339176?hl=en

