Rasdale Stamp Company will host its 435th Public Auction on February 17-18, 2018. This is the company’s first public auction this year and three more will follow before the year ends.

Stamp collectors and philatelic enthusiasts are invited to Rasdale Stamp Company’s #435 Public Auction starting from Saturday February the 17th to Sunday February the 18th. Although the company has not yet released all the details regarding the upcoming stamp sale, philatelists can expect a huge number of lots featuring a wide range of collectibles including supplies & literature, coins & currency, United States postage, picture postcards, space memorabilia, and all kinds of miscellaneous collectibles in the auction. And typically, Rasdale public auctions usually contain a huge number of collections, accumulations, and stocks from the United States Areas, United Nations, and from many other general & foreign regions.

Rasdale Stamp Company has announced that its 435th public stamp sale will be held in its auction galleries at 37 Chestnut Ave., Westmont-IL 60559 on February 17-18, 2018. This information was posted on the company’s website but there were no additional details regarding the upcoming auction. But according to the company’s standing terms and conditions of sale, this auction must have started around the time of the previous auction on November the 18th with the closing of consignment submissions. Normally, the next 7 weeks are for finalizing the auction descriptions, scanning all the lots, and creating catalog and data tables for the company’s website. Catalogs are sent about 5 weeks before precaution bidding starts. The company will be releasing all the relevant details on its website soon. Rasdale expects this auction to be bigger than last year’s 4 sales which featured 1,882 lots, 1,719 lots, 1,795 lots, and 9,918 lots for the #431 (February 17-18), #432 (May 19-20), #433 (August 18-19), and #434 (November 17-18) auctions respectively. The company’s latest posts can be seen at https://plus.google.com/117999151930492453804

Rasdale Stamp Company was founded by Joseph Rasdale in Elsie, Michigan in 1932. Joe Rasdale died in 1958 and since then the company has changed hands twice and its now being managed by his grandsons Kim and Kevin Kellermann. The firm was also moved from Elsie to Westmont, Illinois where it holds four public stamp auctions every year. Rasdale and its management team and staff belong to the American Stamp Dealers Association (ASDA), the Ann Arbor Collectors Club, the American Philatelic Society (APS), the American Topical Association, the Florida Stamp Dealers Association, the Midwest Stamp Dealers Association, and the Southwest Collectors Club. Reviews of the stamp company can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/