Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research "Global PVC Pipes Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023"

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China), Finolex Industries (India) Astral Polytechnik Limited(India), Polypipe Plc (UK), Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US), Amanco (Brazil), National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US), Egeplast A. S (Turkey), among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global PVC Pipes Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

PVC Pipes Market–Market Overview

According to some leading research institutes the Global PVC Market is estimated to register over USD 70 Million by the end of 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6 %. Globally, PVC pipes & fittings hold the largest chunk of the overall demand of PVC. Almost 70% of the demand for PVC pipes and fittings stems from the agriculture sector (including irrigation and water supply). The remaining 30% is accounted for by the building sector (plumbing, sewage pipes and drainage). Rapidly increasing world population fuelling urbanization, industrialization and infrastructural development is a primary factor driving growth of the global PVC pipes market. Additionally the inception of innovative technologies and efficient agricultural practices is anticipated to drive demand of PVC pipes in these applications. PVC pipes are the leader among other types of plastic pipes owing to the easy installation and low maintenance.

PVC Pipes Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global PVC Pipes Market is a highly mature market driven by flourishing growth in building & construction industry, along with the rising technological advancements in irrigation sector China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd, Finolex Industries, Astral Polytechnik Limited, Polypipe Plc., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc, Amanco, are the leading manufacturers in this market. Almost all of these market participants are adopting the expansion and product launch tactic of their production capacities to strengthen their market position. Growing construction industries, and continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms, along with rapid R&D activities are key market forces operating in the market for the growth of the demand for PVC Pipes. Taking all these trends, the Global PVC Pipes Market is likely to witness considerable competition due to easy entry of competitors over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July 25, 2016– Finolex Industries, the largest PVC Pipes & Fittings manufacturer in the farm sector, which holds about 70 % share of the organized market sector in India, has set a USD 1 billion revenue target and to double its capacity by 2020. The company has focused on non-agricultural sector to achieve this target. This development is expected to drive growth the market for PVC in construction sector in Asia Pacific.

February 16, 2017– The US-based Lubrizol Corporation, one of the leading global manufacturers of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) compound, collaborated with India-based PVC pipes & fittings manufacturer Finolex Industries Limited for the manufacturing & sale of Finolex FlowGuard Plus pipes and fittings in India. The product was launched by Finolex Industries Limited in the last week of March 2017. This will cater to the building and construction industry during the forecast period.

August 3, 2016– The Chlorinated Poly Vinyl Chloride (CPVC) pipes maker, Astral Poly Technik Ltd, announced a strategic tie-up with Japanese Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd to source CPVC resin for hot and cold water plumbing systems. The product so manufactured is intended to cater industrial carrier systems. This development is anticipated to widen the scope of applications for the PVC pipes.

