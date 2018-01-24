This report studies the POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market by product type and applications/end industries.
In the last several years, global market of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.53%. In 2016, global revenue of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer is nearly 442 M USD; the actual production is about 237 K Unit.
The major players in global POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market include
Alere
Siemens
Roche
Trinity Biotech
GREEN CROSS MEDIS
EKF Diagnostics
OSANG Healthcare
HUMAN Diagnostics
Erba Diagnostics
PTS Diagnostics
Liteon Technology
DiaSys Diagnostic
Convergent Technologies
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
RoW (Rest of the World)
On the basis of product, the POC Glycated Hemoglobin Analyzer market is primarily split into
Bench-top
Compact
Portable
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Hospital
Lab
Other
