Pancreatic cancer is an ailment in which malignant (cancerous) cells form in tissues of the pancreas. The pancreas is an organ that lies between the stomach and the spine. The pancreas produces stomach-related juices and hormones that direct glucose. Exocrine pancreas cells deliver stomach-related juices, while endocrine pancreas cells produce hormones. The pancreatic cancer generates mostly in exocrine cells. Globally, pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common cancer in men and the 11th most common cancer in women.

Early pancreatic cancer causes a few side-effects, a large number of which are indistinct. Since signs and indications of pancreatic cancer are mostly mistaken for less serious digestive disorders, the infection is only sometimes distinguished before it has spread to adjacent tissues or removed organs through the blood stream or lymphatic system. The pancreatic cancer spreads in five stages. From stage 0 to stage 5, cancerous cells spread in different tissue, blood stream, and lymphatic system. General symptoms of the pancreatic cancer include jaundice, pain in upper or middle abdomen, unexplained body weight, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Based on treatment, the pancreatic cancer diagnostics market can be classified into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapy. Surgery and chemotherapy segments are expanding at a more rapid pace than radiation therapy and targeted therapy segments. This is due to the better clinical outcome and it offers realistic chances for cure. Based on test, the market has been segmented into imaging test, biopsy, and blood test. The imaging test segment holds the maximum market share, as imaging tests offer detection of cancer at an early stage. Based on end–user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and research institutes. The hospitals segment is expanding at a rate higher than the other two segments.

This growth is attributable to preference by patients to obtain complete treatment and availability of advanced tools and expertise. The market for pancreatic cancer diagnostics is expanding, due to increase in the consumption of alcohol and tobacco and changes in lifestyle. Moreover, high adoption of premium-priced drugs such as Abraxane injection and Gemzar to treat the pancreatic cancer boost the market. However, factors such as difficulty in diagnosis during the early stages, limited treatment options (especially when the disease has spread to other parts of the body), low success rates of clinical trials for anti-cancer drugs, and high cost associated with the treatment hamper the pancreatic cancer diagnostics market.

Geographically, the pancreatic cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America hold the leading market share, due to associated with excessive alcohol use and gallstones. As estimated by SEER, 46,420 new pancreatic cancer cases were reported in the U.S. in 2014. Well-established health care infrastructure, demand for premium-priced drugs, and rapid marketing approvals of drugs boost the market in Europe. Multinational companies are making significant investments in developing economies in Asia to penetrate the untapped markets. Growing habit of smoking, improper diet, and genetics are major factors that drive the market in India. The Rest of the World includes the Middle East, Africa Changes in the medical practice, availability of a wide range of products, and increasing adoption of targeted therapies are likely to drive the pancreatic cancer diagnostics market in the region during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the pancreatic cancer diagnostics market are Amgen, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, and Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

