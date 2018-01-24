Laser interferometer is a system which uses laser as a source of light because of the high intrinsic brilliance and monochromaticity of laser lights. These systems offer the advantages of nano scale and long distance measurements. Laser interferometers also offer the combination of precise resolution and accuracy which makes it applicable for flat panel inspection, wafer steppers and nano scale micromachining. They were developed for meeting the growing demands of high precision displacement calibration in the automotive and semiconductor industries. However, the precision of these interferometers changes with the way they are used and time. Therefore, they are prone to errors if they are not calibrated on a regular basis.

Laser Interferometer Market: Growth Enablers and Restraints

The major application areas of laser interferometers are in electronic manufacturing, automotive and machine shop. Automotive industry accounts for the major application area of these the laser interferometers. These systems are also used widely in the semiconductor industry. The semiconductor and automotive industries continuously require these high-quality systems in order to produce highly precise and complex parts. Laser interferometers are used in machine shops for checking the accurate measuring of the industrial parts. Other application areas of laser interferometers include consumer electronics, ophthalmology and defense & aerospace. The defense and aerospace sector is providing growth opportunities to the global laser interferometer market.

The increase in demand for laser interferometers in the automotive sector is primarily driving the global market. The key applications of laser interferometers in this sector include alignment, dimensional measurement, profiling and control. Moreover, potential growth opportunities of the laser interferometer market in Asia Pacific are also boosting its growth globally. Many companies in this region are trying to establish global presence by setting up their plants. Thus APAC is gaining momentum in terms of increased market share. However, high cost of laser interferometers and limited knowledge of customers regarding these high-quality products are hindering the growth of the market. Due of the high cost of the laser interferometers, only large companies are able to procure them. However, small and medium enterprises in Europe such as Lasertex, SSIA and EKMO R&D have developed rigid and compact laser interferometers at lower cost.

Laser Interferometer Market: Segmentation

The global laser interferometer market can be segmented, on the basis of types into intelligent single-axis systems and multi-axis systems. The market for laser interferometers can be segmented based on its application areas into a wide range of industries including automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor, ophthalmology and defense & aerospace. Furthermore, the laser interferometer market is geographically bifurcated into five broad regions, namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The laser interferometer market is witnessing high growth in the Asia Pacific region. The requirement of critical measurement systems in the automotive, electronic manufacturing and defense & aerospace end-user sectors is paving the way for continuous growth of the laser interferometer market in this region.

Laser Interferometer Market: Key Players

The major companies leading the laser interferometer market are Renishaw (UK), Agilent (Keysight) (USA), Optodyne (USA), API Corporation (USA), Tosei Corporation (Minato), Zygo Corporation (Middlefield, Connecticut), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany) and Aerotech Inc. (Pittsburgh) among others.

