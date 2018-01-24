Biopower in Mexico, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017-Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles”, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Biopower market in Mexico.

The report provides an in-depth analysis on global renewable power market and global Biopower market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Mexico (includes conventional Hydro, nuclear and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes Wind, small hydro, biopower and renewable) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Mexico Biopower market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to Biopower market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’steam of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global biopower (Biomass and Biogas) market, Mexico power market, Mexico renewable power market and Mexico Biopower Market. The scope of the research includes a brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption. An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2016 (unless specified) and forecast period 2017-2030. Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal. Detailed overview of the global biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity and generation split by major biopower countries in 2016.

Power market scenario in Mexico and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030. An overview on Mexico renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2016. Detailed overview of Mexico biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming biopower projects. Deal analysis of Mexico biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC). Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and biopower in particular. Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/power/biopower-in-mexico-market-outlook-to-2030-update/142629-103.html

