Infection can be defined as attack of bacterial, viral or fungal pathogens on the human (host) body and causing disturbance in the normal functioning, on the other hand, study of resistance by human body towards infections can be termed as immunology. The right diagnosis and prevention of the infection is always a center for studies on various infections. Infections and immunity together gives innovative research approach towards interactions between bacterial, viral and fungal pathogens and their hosts’ bodies. The current study of immunology and infections rotate around handful of infectious conditions namely AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis, rotavirus, pneumonia, inflammatory bowel and some autoimmune diseases.

The immunology market for infectious diseases comprises of diagnosis and treatment of such infections based on the antibody and antigen reaction. Innovations and developments in the immunological technologies are very limited but focused on exploring the applications in other infections. The major infections where immunological products used are hepatitis, rotavirus infections, and other viral and bacterial infections.

According to the journal published by BioMed Central, rotavirus infection the leading cause of severe dehydrating diarrhea among children worldwide. Every year rotavirus infection causes an estimated 111 million diarrhea episodes leading to 2 million hospitalization cases and 400,000 deaths of children under 5 years. Out of all these 82% occur in children in the poorest countries of Asia and Africa. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic HBV affected almost 1.4 million of the US population in 2011 and acting as major public health challenge. In past couple of years outbreaks for different infections have deteriorated the situation. All these reports direct towards the increasing need for immunological diagnosis and treatment for infections across the world. Therefore the market for this infection immunology may grow with significant rate in near future. On the other hand high cost involved and limited reach of this technology may hinder the growth of the market.

Infectious immunology market can be segmented according to different categories such as regional geography and types of products used for diagnosis and treatment of different infections. Geographically, this market can be segmented in four regions namely North American, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, of which North America has the highest contribution in terms of value because of high awareness and stringent measures towards diagnosis and immunization. Followed by this is Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World respectively contributing in decreasing order of value for the market.

However the growth of the market may be significant in emerging economies in Asia and Africa considering high incidence and prevalence rate for infections. This market can also be segmented according various categories of infections such as hepatitis viruses, retroviruses and other infections. The market has different classes of products used such as reagents, diagnostic kits, instruments and others.

Currently various established companies in diagnostic and healthcare segment catering varied range of products such as reagents, test kits and instruments in this market out of which companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd, Span Diagnostics Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. are leading contributors in reagents and test kits, on the other hand Siemens Healthcare and PerkinElmer, Inc. are major companies in Instruments segment.

