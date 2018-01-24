Wireless sensor network uses sensors and actuators to monitor and record physical or environmental condition such as sound intensity, chemical concentration, power line voltage, temperature, pressure etc. at various locations. Wireless sensor networks have distributed nodes and gateway that provide wireless connectivity to various devices.

Growth of the global wireless sensor network market is primarily driven due to high reliability of wireless technology over wired technology. In addition, ease of implementation of wireless technology as compared to wired network, in harsh and hostile environment is another factor fueling the growth of global wireless sensor market. Increasing adoption of wireless sensors in healthcare sector and home automation has further propelled growth of the global wireless sensor network market. Moreover, market trend for smart wearable devices and increasing demand for IoT sensors will also contribute to growth of the global wireless sensor network market.

High deployment cost and complex design are primary factors hampering growth of the global wireless sensor network market. In addition, low storage capability and short communication range are other factors hampering growth of the global wireless sensor network market. Technological advancements in wireless sensor network can open new doors in real time computing applications and automotive sector, which is expected to drive growth of the market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

The global wireless Sensor network market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, technology, application, and region.

North America dominates the global wireless sensor network market in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for wireless sensor from automotive and automation industry. Among other regions, the market in Asia Pacific will witness fastest growth and is expected to register a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the global wireless sensors network report are: ABB Ltd., Linear Technology Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Emerson Process Management, Digi International Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Texas Instruments, Honeywell Process Solutions, Millennial Net Inc., and other prominent players.