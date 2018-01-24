A warehouse management system helps in optimization of storage and management of inventory and products in a warehouse. Warehouse management system is a fundamental part of supply chain management that enables centralized management of day-to-day operations, tracking of raw materials and finished goods, and logistic details. Warehouse management system improves inventory accuracy, thereby reducing inventory cost, and enabling proper scheduling of work flow, and effective utilization of space for various products.

Increasing adoption of e-Commerce warehouse management systems and solutions is a primary factor driving demand for warehouse management systems in the global market. In addition, demand for cloud-based warehouse management systems and solutions is growing significantly owing to rising trend of bring your own devices (BYOD) in various sectors and verticals. Furthermore, strengthening of supplier-customer relationship owing to reduced lead-time and errors while processing orders is also another factor boosting demand for warehouse management systems and solutions in the global market.

A major factor hampering growth of the global warehouse management systems market is high deployment cost. In addition, small-scale industries rely on memory-based or paper-based methods as they find warehouse management systems too expensive, which is also a major factor hampering growth of the global warehouse management systems market. implementing and integrating of these systems takes time, which can lead to disruption of operations and result in down-time, which is a major challenge faced by the global market.

The global warehouse management systems market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

North America is the leading regional market and is expected to hold its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of warehouse management systems by third-party logistic companies. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness high revenue growth during the forecast period owing to rising urbanization and increasing per capita income. Also, demand for warehouse management systems and solutions in rising in this region due to inclination of consumers towards cloud integration, and customer relationship management.

Key players in the global warehouse management systems market are HighJump Software, Tecsys Inc., Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates Inc., Infor Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., LogFire Inc., Made4net LLC, RedPrairie Corp., SAP SE, Softeon Inc., and Synergy Logistics Ltd.