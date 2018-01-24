Sterilization equipment and disinfectants are essential procedures products for infection control in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and laboratories. Medical devices and pharmaceutical products are put into sterilization equipment to sterilize them. Similarly, Disinfectants are applied on medical devices and pharmaceutical products to disinfect them for their further usage. Increase in hospital acquired infections has compelled medical professionals to take strict regulatory actions to cure these infections with the use of various sterilization equipment and disinfectants.

This factor will trigger the growth of Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in geriatric population and increase in the number of surgeries performed at hospitals and clinics will further drive the growth of this market. This is due to the fact that elderly people are prone to various diseases that will increase their hospital visit and uptake of various medical services which will use medical device. Hence, to clean these devices, sterilization equipment and disinfectants would be used and in turn will increase the growth of this market.

The global sterilization equipment market, based on product type has been segmented as heat sterilization equipment, low temperature sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment and filtration sterilization equipment. The market for these products has been extensively analyzed based on number of installed base, efficiency, application area and cost. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each product type has been provided for the period 2011 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year. The report also provides compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 for each segment.

The global disinfectants market has been segmented based on types as low, intermediate and high level disinfectants, and oxidizing and non-oxidizing disinfectants. The market for these products has been extensively analyzed based on the consumption pattern, efficiency, application area and cost. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each product type has been provided for the period 2011 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 for each segment.

The global market for sterilization equipment and disinfectants has also been segmented based on application as life sciences, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. The market for these products has been extensively analyzed based on the number of hospitals, pharmaceutical and life-sciences companies, and compatibility of sterilization equipment and disinfectants for cleaning. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each product type has been provided for the period 2011 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 for each segment. In addition, current market trends and recent developments have been taken into consideration while determining the growth rate of the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market.

Market forecast in terms of value (USD million) for the period 2013 to 2019 has been provided for four major geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market and future opportunities are provided in the report. PESTLE analysis has also been done while estimating individual geographies in order to provide current as well as future status. A list of recommendations for existing as well as new entrants has been discussed in the study to help in decision making.

Some of the key players of the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market include Getinge Group, STERIS Corporation, Nordion, Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc. and Synergy Health plc. Market players are profiled in this report on the basis of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies adopted by the companies to ensure sustainability and maximize profits and product portfolio, and recent developments.

The global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants market has been segmented as below:

Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market, by Type

· Heat Sterilization Equipment

· Autoclave

· By Product

· Traditional

· Table Top

· By Technology

· Gravity Displacement

· Pre-Vacuum Displacement

· Steam Flush Pressure Pulse

· Hot Air Oven

· Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

· By Technology

· Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

· Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide

· Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma

· Filtration Sterilization

· Radiation Sterilization

· By Technology

· Gamma Sterilization

· E-Beam

· Others

Disinfectants Market, by Type

·

· Low, Intermediate and High level

· Oxidizing and Non-Oxidizing

Sterilization equipment and disinfectants Market, by Applications

·

· Medical Devices

· Pharmaceutical

· Lifesciences

Sterilization equipment and disinfectants Market, by Geography

·

· North America

· Europe

· Asia-Pacific

· Rest of the World (RoW)

