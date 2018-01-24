Smart airports are the next big thing in aviation industry which helps in assistance of end-to-end communication and information exchange between entire airport eco-system that includes airport authorities and operators, passengers, security systems, air-traffic control systems. The communication infrastructure is built around a digital grid. Smart airports system helps in automation and optimization of various functions in areas of cargo loading/unloading, baggage handling, security checks, passenger boarding etc.

Surge in air-traffic and passengers opting for air travel, increasing IT investments in airport infrastructure, increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT), and rising demand for real-time information are major factors driving demand for this market globally. In addition, functionalities such as crowd management, digital navigation, smartphone integration, energy management, optimum utilization of capacity and resources, better travel experience etc. are expected to further fuel growth of the global smart airports market. Ongoing trend to provide better travel experience and customer satisfaction is expected to boost demand during the forecast period.

High initial investment for large scale connective and full-bodied infrastructure are restricting adoption of smart airports in the market globally. Concerns over cybercrime and cyber security are some other factors hampering growth of the global smart airports market. Increasing adoption of biometric equipment”s and smartphone integration is expected to create opportunities for major vendors in the global smart airports market.

The global smart airports market is segmented on the basis of technology, solutions, application, and region.

North America dominates the global smart airport market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth during next five years owing to increasing initiatives towards airport automation and is projected to grow significantly revenue wise during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Key players in the global smart airports market are Honeywell Corporation Inc, Rockwell Collins, SITA, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco System, QinetiQ Group plc, Airport Smart, and Colebrook Bosson Saunders.