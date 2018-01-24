Market Scenario:

NFC or Near Field Communication is a technology which allows two electronic devices containing NFC tags to exchange information by bringing them close. This technology is very popular with smartphones and tablets where can pair certain devices such as speakers and headphones through smartphone. As technology is growing and new communication methods are coming, NFC market is also expected to witness very growth rate in the coming years. Growing application of NFC such as uses in payment gateway and authentication and security are some major factor driving the market of NFC.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Near Field Communication Market are- NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Semiconductors (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Austria Micro Systems (Austria), ST Micro (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (U.S.), MStar Semi (Taiwan), Flomio (U.S.) among others.

Some other players in this segment are- Blue Bite LLC, HID Global, Cellotape Smart Products, Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited, Thinfilm, Smartwhere, Smartrac among others.

Industry News

In September 2016, NXP Semiconductors announced that he is working with Xiaomi Inc. to develop secure tap-to-pay and contactless payment system in China.

In May NXP Semiconductors announced the partnership with PLI & Smartrac where Smartrac will be delivering several NFC related product to PLI (Plasticard-Locktech International).

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Device : Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Computers among others.

: Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Computers among others. Segmentation by Type : Non-Auxiliary & Auxiliary.

: Non-Auxiliary & Auxiliary. Segmentation by Application: BFSI, Transpiration, Data Exchange, Healthcare among others.

Target Audience

BFSI

Security Provider Firms

Contactless Chip Manufacturers

Consumer Electronic Manufactures

The report for Global Near Field Communication Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

