Market Scenario

Intelligent Sensor is a device which has capabilities such self-learning of and adaptability. It can be used for auto correction of errors from input end as well as output end. It also holds capabilities such as self-testing, self-validation and self-identification which makes it different from other similar devices. Need of energy efficient devices in the application area’s such as industrial medial and in consumer electronics are the major factor for the growth of Intelligent Sensor Market. Also, growth in the MEMS technologies and sensors with bus capabilities and embedded processing is also expected to drive the market of intelligent sensor whereas factors such as high price of raw materials and high replacement cost are some of the restraints of the market.

The global market of intelligent sensor is expected to grow at US ~$60 billion by the end of forecast period with compound annual growth rate of ~18% from 2016 to 2022

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of Intelligent Sensor Market are – Custom Sensors & Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K.), ABB Ltd. (Australia), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany), Meggitt Sensing Systems (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) among others.

Segments:

The Global Intelligent Sensor Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, types, output and applications. Technology comprises of system on chip, system in package, hybrid technologies, CMOS process and IC compatible 3D micro structuring. Types include capacitive pressure centers and linear variable differential transformers among others. Output can be categorized as analog, digital and quasi digital among others. Application includes industrial, medical, automotive, consumer electronics and infrastructure among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Intelligent Sensor Market is being studied for areas such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. The Europe region is expected to dominate the global intelligent sensor market owing to the factors such as improving infrastructure in the European countries such as Germany, France, Italy and U.K. among others and advancements in healthcare standards. North America will experience a growth owing to the factors such as frequent replacements of electronic devices and the increase in the demand of advanced features in consumer electronics device. Rich manufacturing and IT industry in U.S. and Canada is also one of the major factor which is driving the market of Intelligent Sensor in North America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see a significant growth in the market of intelligent sensors. Countries such as China and India is generating huge demand for the consumer electronic products which is expected to drive the market of intelligent sensor in this region. Also, China is one of the biggest producer of semiconductor equipment leading to high demand for the intelligent sensor from manufacturing industry.

Study Objectives of Intelligent Sensor Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Intelligent Sensor Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Intelligent Sensor market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by function, by type, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Intelligent Sensor Market

Intended Audience

Component Manufacturers

Electronic components

Government bodies

Research organizations

Chip designers

Equipment manufacturers

Electronic manufacturers

