Insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and small junction metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) are semiconductor switching devices commonly used in high power circuit electronics such as converters, invertors, power supplies etc. They provide fast switching of current and incur low power losses.

Increasing application in motor drives, consumer electronics, and smart grid network are major factors driving growth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market. In addition, increasing adoption in electric and hybrid vehicles, solar invertors, and for rail tractions are expected to further drive growth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market. Increasing green IT initiatives and increasing number of data centres are further expected to fuel growth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market. Moreover, features such as variable speed control, low ON resistance, and high voltage capacity are factors driving growth of the global market.

A major factor hampering growth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is availability of substitutes. In addition, voltage latch and its inability to block high reverse voltage are some major challenges hampering adoption of IGBT, which is further restraining growth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market.

The global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Asia pacific dominates the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market and is expected to register highest CAGR of XX.X % during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of major vendors and increasing application in high power electronics. The market in North America hold second position and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, followed by the market in Europe.

Key players in the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market are Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, ABB Ltd., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., Semikron Inc., Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Toshiba Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.