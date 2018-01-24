Packaging of food, beverages and chemicals in glass bottles and jars is classified as glass packaging. Glasses offer excellent barrier properties; they do not react with other chemicals, and are highly sterile and reusable. Glass is broadly used in packaging food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, wines, ciders, beers, etc. Glass bottles are available in various shapes, sizes and colors. For instance, dark colored bottles are often used in packaging beer, as these resist over-fermentation of beer. Wines and ciders are packaged in dark colored bottles. This helps in storing the bottles for a long period of time.

This report provides a detailed view of the Global Glass Packaging Market, considering 2013 as the base year. It provides forecast for the global glass packaging market from 2014 to 2020. The report includes in-depth analysis of the global glass packaging market in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2013 to 2020. It also comprises several tables and graphs that provide detailed explanation of various facts and findings about the global glass packaging market. Various authenticated sources have been used to refine and provide a comprehensive and accurate research on the glass packaging market. Interviews with key industry leaders were conducted along with secondary research during the course of the study. Various governmental regulations and their effects on the glass packaging market were studied in detail.

The report also provides key drivers and restraints, and their impact on the global glass packaging market during the forecast period. It highlights new avenues for key industry participants in the glass packaging market. The report also helps understand business strategies of leading companies in the market. Furthermore, it provides market attractiveness analysis of various end-use industries to help understand the potential of glass packaging in the near future.

The study segments the glass packaging market in terms of applications such as alcoholic beverages (excluding beer), beer, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. Each application segment is further studied based on the regional demand from 2013 to 2020. The report includes analysis of major geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The report uses analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces model to provide a detailed view of the competition in the overall glass packaging market. Porter’s Five Forces model provides in-depth analysis of the impact of buyers, new entrants, suppliers, substitutes and degree of competition in the global glass packaging market. The report also includes value chain analysis, which studies the various components of the glass packaging market. Value chain analysis offers the degree of integration exhibited by leading companies in the market. Major raw material manufacturers and suppliers are identified using this tool. Major supply agreements signed among companies are also mentioned in detail in the report. Value chain analysis provides information of the distribution channels employed by major players in the market.

Profiles of leading companies have been covered in this report along with detailed analysis of their market share. The study profiles companies such as Amcor Ltd., Ardagh Group, Bormioli Rocco SpA, Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd., Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co Ltd., Owens-Illinois Inc., Piramal Glass Limited, Saint-Gobain S.A., Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH, Vetropack Holding AG, Vidrala SA and Wiegand-Glas. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments. The glass packaging market has been segmented as below:

Glass Packaging Market – Application Analysis

· Alcoholic beverages (excluding beer)

· Beer

· Food & beverages

· Pharmaceuticals

· Others (Including personal care products and chemicals)

Glass Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

· North America

· U.S.

· Europe

· France

· Germany

· Italy

· Portugal

· Turkey

· Asia Pacific

· China

· India

· Rest of the World

· Brazil

