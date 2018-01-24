The fencing market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and products types playing a key role in Fencing Market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the fencing market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the fencing market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market. Market definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different material types and product types of fencing along with their applications which are included in the report.

Global Fencing Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global fencing market on the basis of product type into Agricultural/livestock wire fence, commercial wire fence and others. By material used, the market has been classified as metal fencing, wood fencing, plastic and composite fencing, concrete fencing and others. By end-User, the market has been segmented into residential, agriculture, industrial and others. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the fencing market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

On the basis of country, North America market is divided into The U.S. and Canada. Similarly, Europe market is divided into Germany U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the fencing and its components. Also, the report provides insights related to the policies and regulations according to the various geographical regions mentioned above. These policies and regulations are directly influencing the fencing market.

Global Fencing Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the fencing market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive fencing market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the fencing market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the fencing which explains the participants of the value chain.

Allied Tube and Conduit, Ameristar Fence Products Inc., Associated Materials LLC, Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc., Long Fence Company Inc., Bekaert, Gregory Industries Inc., Betafence NV, CertainTeed Corporation, Ply Gem Holdings Inc. are some of the major players operating within the global fencing market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Fencing Market,? by Product Type

· Agricultural/Livestock Wire Fence

· Commercial Wire Fence

· Others

Global Fencing Market, by Material

· Metal Fencing

· Wood Fencing

· Plastic and Composite Fencing

· Concrete Fencing

· Others

Global Fencing Market, by End-user

· Residential

· Agriculture

· Industrial

· Others

By Geography

· North America

· U.S.

· Canada

· Rest of North America

· Europe

· Germany

· The U.K.

· France

· Rest of Europe

