According to a latest research report on the global electronic trial master file (eTMF) market, the global will grow at a CAGR of 14% during 2017 – 2027 and surpass US$ 190 Mn by 2027. These insights are according to a report titled “Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” that has been added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The growth of the electronic trial master file (eTMF) market is likely to be influenced by steady adoption in various organizations. Increase in the creation of single platform for trial management has led to growth in the sales of eTMF. This system is also used in clinical trials, which has also augured well for the growth of the market. Although the outlook on the market is positive, duplication and maintenance cost continue to be major bottleneck that are preventing widespread adoption.

The report offers detailed segmentation so that stakeholders can get a deeper understanding on the leading and sluggish categories in this market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, end-user, deployment, functionality and region. By component it is expected that the software segment will maintain its dominance. Cloud remains one of the fastest growing segments on the basis of deployment. Contract research organizations are one of the largest end users of eTMF. Further, clinical operations is one of the largest functionality segments in the market.

According to the region wise analysis, North America will continue to be one of the most lucrative markets for eTMF globally. The market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the assessment period. In terms of revenue, this represents a market value of more than US$ 120 Mn by 2027.In North America, the US will continue to dominate Canada in terms of sales of eTMF. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is emerging as a potential market for eTMF. Rapid growth in the business sector along with availability of advanced eTMF solutions is likely to drive the market in APEJ. It is projected that the APEJ eTMF market will grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

The report also offers a detailed competitive landscape of the global eTMF market. Some of the key companies profiled in the report include Phlexglobal Ltd., Data Reduction Systems Corporation, Veeva Systems, MasterControl Inc., Medidata Solutions Inc., Aurea Inc., Wingspan Technology Inc., Arivis AG, Transperfect Global Inc., and Montrium Inc.

