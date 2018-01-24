The “Aerial Imaging Market [By End-use Industry (Government, Commercial Enterprises, Civil Engineering Industry, Military, Forestry and Agriculture, Energy Sector, Insurance); By Application (Energy, Geospatial Technology, Natural Resources Management, Construction & Development, Disaster Response Management, Defense & Intelligence, Conservation & Research, Media & Entertainment)] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025 “ report provides the analysis of the global aerial imaging market for 2015 – 2025, where in period from 2017 to 2025 is forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year.

The report precisely covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the Aerial Imaging market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides the holistic perspective on the Aerial Imaging market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which includes Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. It also provides an overview about the key market trends given across the five geographical regions.?

The report segments the global Aerial Imaging market, on the basis of end-use industry into government, commercial enterprises, civil engineering industry, military, forestry and agriculture, energy sectors and insurance, among others. By application, the market has been classified into energy, geospatial technology, natural resources management, construction and development, disaster response management, defense and intelligence, conservation and research, and media and entertainment. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross segment analysis for the Aerial Imaging market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level.

The scope for some of the major application segments has been defined as follows:

· Natural resource management includes agriculture and forestry, coastal management and environmental monitoring

· Geospatial technology includes GIS (geographical information systems) and 3D city and urban modeling

· Construction and development includes engineering and construction application, land and cadastre records

· Conservation and research includes archeology, wildlife conservation, education/study, and global warming

· Commercial enterprises includes news and weather forecasting firms, sports and tourism, educational institutes, real estate and city planners, and fleet management industries

In terms of geography, the global Aerial Imaging market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global Aerial Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the Aerial Imaging market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2016. The aerial imaging market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

NRC Group ASA, GeoVantage, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Fugro N.V., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Google, Inc., EagleView Technologies, Inc., and Nearmap ltd are some of the few major players operating within the global Aerial Imaging market, which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The global aerial imaging market has been segmented as below:

By End-use Industry

· Government

· Commercial Enterprises

· Civil Engineering Industry

· Military

· Forestry and Agriculture

· Energy Sector

· Insurance

By Application

· Energy

· Geospatial Technology

· Natural Resources Management

· Construction & Development

· Disaster Response Management

· Defense & Intelligence

· Conservation & Research

· Media & Entertainment

By Region

· North America

· The U.S.

· Canada

· Rest of North America

· Europe

· The U.K.

· Germany

· France

· Spain

· Italy

· Rest of Europe

