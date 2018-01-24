The A2P SMS market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global A2P SMS market for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the years from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the A2P SMS Market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn) and volume estimates (Bn SMSs) , across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global A2P SMS market in terms of market estimates and projections for all the segments across different geographic regions. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies, their market positioning, and the various recent developments, and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the A2P SMS market.

This research study on the global A2P SMS market provides a detailed analysis of various applications and End-use Industries of A2P SMS available in the market. Based on the application, the market is divided into pushed content services, customer relationship management (CRM) services, promotional campaigns, interactive services, and inquiry related services. Among the various types of End-use Industries the global A2P SMS market has been segmented into retail, BFSI, travel and transport, healthcare and hospitality, entertainment (gaming) and media and others. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic development factors under the key trend analysis section.

The report aims to provide in-depth analysis of the global A2P SMS market across geographical regions, which are further segmented to cover in-depth country level analysis. Country wise cross section for all segmentations of the report has also been included in the report. North America region is segmented into the U.S., Canada. Similarly, under Europe, analysis for Germany and France A2P SMS market has been provided. Asia Pacific section includes analysis of the China and India A2P SMS Market. Analysis of A2P SMS market for South Africa, and Nigeria has been provided under MEA region, whereas under South America, A2P SMS markets across Argentina and Brazil have been analyzed. The revenue and volume estimates for these regions and countries is also included in the report. The report also provides key trend analysis for all regions and different policies and regulations implemented in countries across these regions.

A2P SMS Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competition matrix of the A2P SMS market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The report also provides key recommendations for various new entrants, small and medium and large market player in the global A2P SMS market

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The key players profiled in this report include. Syniverse Technologies, LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., Fortytwo Telecom AB., CLX Communications AB, Ogangi Corporation, Silverstreet BV, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Symsoft AB, Cybercomm, Infobip Ltd, Route Mobile Limited, Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd., tyntec, nexmo, and DIMOCO.

The global A2P SMS market has been segmented as follows:

A2P SMS Market: By Application

· Pushed Content Services

· Customer Relationship Management Services

· Promotional campaigns

· Interactive Services

· Inquiry Related Services

A2P SMS Market: By End-use Industry

· Retail

· BFSI

· Travel and Transport

· Healthcare and Hospitality

· Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

· Others

A2P SMS Market: By Region

· North America

· The U.S.

· Canada

· Europe

· France

· Germany

· Asia Pacific

· India

· China

· Middle East and Africa

· South Africa

· Nigeria

· South America

· Brazil

· Argentina

