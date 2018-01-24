This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Specialty Fats & Oils at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Specialty Fats & Oils during the forecast period.

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Specialty Fats & Oils. Moreover, the report gives insights into the factors that affect the global as well as regional performance of the market in the short run and in the long run.

Global Specialty Fats And Oils Market is expected to expand beyond USD XXX billion in terms of value and xxx kilo tons in terms of volume by the end of 2023.Specialty fats are special group of vegetable fats that are used as substitutes for other types of fats in a wide variety of products including chocolate, confectionery, compound coatings, fillings and spreads, ice cream, dairy products, infant formula, and cosmetics. Specialty oils on the other hands are the class of oils that are used as dietary supplements or as oils with limited application in cooking and finds exclusivity amidst commodity oils.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global malt market by ingredients: Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Soybean Oil, Nut based oil, Exotic Fats and Oils (Majorly Tropical Tree Seed Oils), others (As Specialty Oils or feedstock for specialty fats). On the basis of type: Confectionary Fats, Bakery Oil/fat, Culinary Oil/Fat, and Functional Oil/Fat.

Companies Profiled:

Cargill Inc.

Wilmar International Limited

Bunge Limited

AAK AB

IOI Loders Croklaan and Nisshin OilliO

International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited

Olenex

Musim Mas Holdings

Intercontinental Specialty Fats SDN BHD

3F Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Preface

Executive Summary

Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market Overview

IGR- Snapshots

Global Specialty Fat & Oils Market Analysis, by Ingredients (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

Global speciality Fat Market Analysis, by type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2024

Global Speciality Fats & Oils Market, by Form (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

Global Speciality fats & Oils Market , by Application (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2024

Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

Company Profiles

