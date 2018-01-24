The 3rd Edition of Rural Conclave organized by Rural Marketing Association of India (RMAI) to be held on February 23 and 24 in New Delhi, joined by ForPressRelease.com as its official Media Partner.

New Delhi, January 24, 2018 — Rural Marketing Association of India (RMAI) is set to host the third edition of annual flagship property – ‘RMAI Rural Conclave’ on February 23 and 24, 2018 at Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka New Delhi. The two-day-long conference and networking event is slated to showcase the Evolving Dynamics of Rural Marketing.

ForPressRelease.com is the Official Media Partner to the event and will keep updating about the event until its culmination and thereafter. Speaking about the partnership with the RMAI Conclave, the founder of ForPressRelease.com, Arnav states, “We have emerged as a perfect event promotion platform to helping organizers reaching their target audience to create awareness about the event and making it successful.”

The RMAI Rural Conclave 2018 promises to bring together expert rural practitioners, forward-thinking marketers, innovators, entrepreneurs and technology players to unlock new possibilities in the world of rural marketing.

While the first day of conclave is aimed at bringing in the wholesome dynamics of rural marketing progression through rural experts of various domains, day two of the event will explore the scope and impact of digital and technology in rural marketing.

Check out the agenda of the RMAI Rural Conclave 2018.

The event this year will see the presence of some of the biggest names in the world of rural marketing who will shares their valuable insights, actionable advises and success stories with the audience. The audience will take the key takeaways and will learn from the achievers the Rural Market Strategies which they have applied to their own businesses.

Sanjay Kaul, President, Rural Marketing Association of India shares, “The 3rd Edition of Rural conclave 2018, brings contemporary content in tune with changing dynamics of the Rural Markets. One entire day of the conclave is dedicated to Digital & Technological possibilities making successful inroads in the rural sector. The conclave is set to share the stories of the rural start ups and will recognize the Start Ups that have rightly dared to unleash the potentials in the Rural India.”

The RMAI Rural Conclave 2018 will culminate in the Corporate Excellence Awards Asia 2018 to acknowledge and felicitate the best and path-breaking works/initiative of various organizations in the field of rural marketing.