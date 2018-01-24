The process of verifying identity has always been a face to face experience where customers are required to take their physical ID to a banks branch and an executive there ensures that they are the same person as on their ID.

However, the speed with which business operations are getting digitized for optimization, for customers to be physically present for basic operations like opening account and KYC (know your customer) are inconvenient for customers, expensive for banks, and can also be questionable from a security point of view, completely relying on the branch executives judgement.

A new solution developed by Blue Bricks Technologies has revolutionised the process with their new product FBio, an AI-based biometrics app, which verifies whether an applicant is genuine or not by comparing a live image of the applicant with the photograph on different documents in a fraction of seconds or by doing real-time video call to the operator. It is supported by both smartphones as well as webcam-enabled devices using Artificial intelligence technique.

The solution has replaced human judgement with biometric identity technologies, where service providers can achieve higher levels of verification accuracy in drastically lesser time, and provide the most convenient solution to customers.

The FBio Solution can also be extended to identify documents with real-time OCR and photo extraction to get applicant’s details. Its unique feature is applicant geolocation, derived from the device itself along with multi factor authentication.

Blue Bricks has been ranked in 30 fastest growing companies in Asia by Silicon Review and has also entered the final round of the prestigious Technoviti Awards 2018. Team Blue Bricks will be present at the 6th International Exhibition and Conference on Banking Technology, Equipment and Services from 1st to 3rd Feb 2018.

Blue Bricks has been at forefront of innovation and commercialisation in these 3 domains of AI/ML driven Automation, Digital Transformation through APIs and lasts Cyber Security. Blue Bricks is working with their strong technical team present in 4 countries to R&D and build technically feasible and commercially viable ICT products and services that bring these real use cases from SME to Enterprises. Blue Bricks loves to work with new startups and provide their expertise in these domains to collaborate for their venture.

