The global compact wheel loaders market is likely to grow at a moderate CAGR of 2.5% during the assessment period 2017-2026 according to a new research published by Future Market Insights (FMI). According to the report, the global compact wheel loaders market is likely to reach a valuation of over US$ 314 Mn by the end of 2026. The report titled “Compact Wheel Loaders Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” offers detailed analysis and insights on the future direction of global compact wheel loaders market.

The report offers detailed segmentation and analysis on the global compact wheel loaders market. On the basis of operating weight, the key segments include less than 6000 kg, and more than 6000 kg. Currently, by operating weight, less than 6000 kg accounts for higher revenues than the other segment.

On the basis of bucket capacity, the key segments include less than 1 cubic meter and more than 1 cubic meter. The demand for bucket capacity in the range of more than 1 cubic meter is currently higher than the other segment. More than 1 cubic meter segment is likely to surpass US$ 200 Mn in revenues by the end of forecast period. The key application segments discussed in the report include construction, ground maintenance, landscaping, mining, forestry & agriculture, and others. Among these application segments, demand for compact wheel loaders in construction segment is the highest. This segment is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 160 Mn by the end of forecast period.

The key regions analyzed in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these regions, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to remain the most lucrative market for compact wheel loaders globally. APEJ is home to some of the fastest growing economies in the world, most notably China and India. The growth of the construction sector in these regions has provided an impetus to the compact wheel loader market in the region. It is highly likely that demand for compact wheel loaders in APEJ will continue to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, enabling the region to maintain its status quo as the dominant region all over the world.

The report on compact wheel loaders also provides a detailed analysis on the key players operating in the market. The company analysis offers users information and analysis on the product and business strategies of key companies operating in the market. The company profiling can be a valuable tool for stakeholders looking to understand the nuances of the market. According to the report, some of the leading players operating in the market include Deere & Company, Kubota Corp., JCB, Inc, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment, Caterpillar, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd, Doosan Bobcat, Inc., and Case Construction Equipment.