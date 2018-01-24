Global Business Aircraft Market Information Report by Type (Light Aircraft and Helicopters) by Service (Fractional Ownership, Charter, and Jet Card Programs), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

The major factors driving the global business aircraft market are the significant growth in global economies and the simultaneous improvement of the aviation industry. Moreover, the rapidly growing individual income levels and staggering profits of multinational firms and institutes are inducing a large demand for the business aircraft. Concurrently, the increasing demand for long range flights, is expected to push the demand for the market. Tourism activities, majorly contribute growth and development for the global market.

However, the 2008 economic slowdown had adversely affected the global market with severe decline in the number of operational business planes. Thus, economic uncertainty is one of the major restraints for this market.

Study Objectives of Global Business Aircraft Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global business aircraft market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global business aircraft market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, service, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market

Regional Analysis

Global Business Aircraft Market

North America dominates the global business aircraft market, by region, as business aviation market originated in the region. Europe is the second largest market, and is projected to have almost 1,530 business aircraft delivered, worth USD 55 billion, by 2025. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest growing regions in this market due to rapidly improving aviation infrastructure in this region combined with geographical position beckoning the need for long range business aircraft. While, the Middle East region is expected to witness the fastest growth, among all regions, which could primarily be attributed to the high economic levels, the Latin American regions have systematically been registering high year-on-year growth rates with countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela racking up almost 80% of the regional market.

Key Players

The key players of the global business aircraft market are Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (U.S.), Cessna Aircraft Company (U.S.), Dassault Aviation S.A. (France), and Embraer S.A. (Brazil).

Product Analysis

Additional Information

Geographic Analysis

Company Information

The report for Global Business Aircraft Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

