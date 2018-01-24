xUro-Gynecological Surgical Devices Market: Overview

Uro-gynecology is an important aspect of medical science and is considered as an important stream of surgical studies. Uro-gynecology is defined as, ‘subspecialty of female reconstructive surgery and pelvic medicines’. According to medical education norms accepted globally, a surgeon specialized in uro-gynecology should use FPMRS as a part of his/her degree, which denotes Female Pelvic Medicines and Reconstructive Surgery.

The scope of the uro-gynecology is very extensive. It includes female pelvic floor and urinary incontinence disorders, treatment and management. These diseases may isolate the patient from society and make her offensive to herself and her family. The major diseases that included in uro-gynecology are urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, vaginal septum, cystocele, overactive bladder, vesicovaginal fistula, painful intercourse, lichen planus and many others.

Uro-Gynecological Surgical Devices Market: Segmentation

The market for uro-gynecological surgical devices is segmented on the basis of types of products, such as, urological surgery devices, trocars and endoscopes. Urological surgical devices segment is divided into urethral stents, sling and suspension devices, endometrial ablation devices, gynecological surgery devices and others. Trocars segment is divided into curettage systems, tubal occlusion systems and others. Whereas, endoscopes segment is further split into cystoscope, laparoscopes, falloposcope, fluid management systems and others.

The uro-gynecological surgical devices market is also divided on the basis of procedure and devices associated with it, such as, dilation and curettage procedure, uterine balloon therapy, hysteroscopy procedure, tubal ligation procedure and myomectomy procedure. Moreover, the market is also segmented on the basis of disease specific surgeries, such as, pelvic organ prelapse, urinary incontinence, and others.

Uro-Gynecological Surgical Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

The uro-gynecological surgical devices market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). At present, North America and Europe are the most prominent markets, owing to extensive research practices and gradually rising prevalence of the disease. However, Asia-Pacific and some countries in RoW region are expected to show lucrative growth in upcoming period, owing to enhanced awareness about disease and its diagnosis and growth in surgical practices and procedures.

Uro-Gynecological Surgical Devices Market: Trend and Opportunities

The market for uro-gynecological surgical devices is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period 2014 – 2020. This growth is driven by many factors, such as, rising prevalence of women gynecological diseases (ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and others) and extensive R&D practices for development of new devices. This is coupled with technological advancement, increasing awareness in developed and developing countries and other drivers that supports the growth of the uro-gynecological surgical devices market in upcoming 5 years to 10 years.

According to the U.S. Ovarian Cancer National Institute’s estimates, in 2014, around 14,250 deaths will occur in the U.S. due to ovarian cancer (2.5% of total cancer deaths). Similarly, according to American Society of Clinical Oncology, in 2012, around 55 thousand women in the U.S. were diagnosed with uterine cancer. Hence, increasing prevalence of disease is an important cause that propels the growth of the uro-gynecological surgical devices market.

Further, due to technological advancements, a number of new and innovative devices are entering into the uro-gynecological surgical devices market. For instance, MiniArc System by American Medical Systems, Quill SRS series by Angiotech and Endoscope protection systems by Gyrus ACMI have been recently introduced in the market. On the other hand, major restraints include high cost of surgical procedures and limited technological penetration in large region of the world (mainly APAC and RoW region). These restraints are expected to create hurdle in the growth of the uro-gynecological surgical devices market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Major players operating in the uro-gynecological surgical devices market include Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Gyrus ACMI, and Cook Urological, Inc. amongst others.

