Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade is a kind of band saw blade that combines two types of steel by electron beam welding, machining and other process. The material of its teeth is often high-speed steel or other high-performance steel while the material of its band is alloy steel. It is usually used with a band sawing machine and mainly used to cut steel, copper, aluminum and other non-ferrous metals.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AMADA

WIKUS

LENOX

Starrett

…

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High speed steel band saw blade

Tungsten carbide band saw blade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ferrous metallurgy industry

Machining

Automobile industry

Aviation

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade market.

Chapter 1, to describe Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade, with sales, revenue, and price of Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bimetallic Bandsaw Blade, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

…

