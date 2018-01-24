Global Airport IT Systems Market by Function (Airport Operation Control Center, Departure Control System), by Software (Non Passenger System, Passenger System) and by Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

One of the primary factors driving the global airport IT systems market is the increasing demand for real time information in airports. Increasing passenger traffic across the globe combined with the need for risk management through airport IT systems, is expected to induce significant demand in the global market. With airport authorities seeking new ways to achieve operational efficiency and enhance passenger/customer experience, the Airport IT Systems Market is expected to register a high growth rate, during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Global Airport IT Systems Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global airport IT systems market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global airport IT systems market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by function, software, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the airport IT systems market

Regional Analysis

Rapidly improving safety standards and increasing air traffic are a few of the major factors, which have resulted in the dominance of North America in the global market. Increasing investments in technological developments, in order to enhance the airport efficiency, have significantly contributed towards the growth of the airport IT systems market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market with authorities extensively investing in enhancing their airport security by installing intelligent security systems to eliminate security threats.

Key Players

The key players of global airport IT systems market are RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Rockwell Collins (US), INFORM GmbH (Germany), and Siemens AG (Germany). Other companies that are operating in this market are IBM (US), Ultra Electronics Holdings (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), SITA (Geneva), Thales Group (France) and IKUSI (Spain).

Intended Audience

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• Airports

• Consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Airport IT Systems Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

