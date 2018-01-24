[Basingstoke, 24/01/2018] – Dental Implants Hampshire provides durable solutions for people with missing teeth. Dental implants are robust, customised replacement teeth. They stay in the patient’s mouth and can be used just like natural teeth. Dental Implants Hampshire restores dental function with this treatment, allowing patients to enjoy all kinds of foods without having to worry about mishaps at the dinner table.

The range of uses for dental implants

There are many reasons why patients receive dental implants from Dental Implants Hampshire.

• A combination of oral health problems might have resulted in the loss of many teeth;

• A single tooth might have been knocked out by accident;

• The patient may want Dental Implants Hampshire to stabilise the dentures they already have by using dental implants.

Dental implants significantly improve the appearance and function of teeth that have problems like these. By restoring what was lost, Dental Implants Hampshire can enable patients to recover the dental abilities they thought were gone forever.

The stages of dental implants with Dental Implants Hampshire

The first step towards dental implants with Dental Implants Hampshire is a conversation at the friendly practice. The team there will get to know the patient’s dental history, and assess their current oral health. Some preliminary work may be needed before the patient is ready to receive the dental implants.

Then there’s a minor surgical procedure in the Dental Implants Hampshire treatment room. During this, the dentist will place small titanium posts into the patient’s jawbone. After a period of rest, the patient returns to the practice to have their replacement teeth attached to the posts.

Stronger dental future

Dental Implants Hampshire provides long-term oral health benefits by giving people dental implants. The jawbone forms a secure mesh with the implanted titanium, so the new teeth are strong and durable. The dental implants will help maintain the robustness of the patient’s facial bone structure. Some words and phrases can be easier to pronounce once the dental implants are installed. As well as all this, the dental implants look and feel natural, which can give patients a confidence boost. Dental Implants Hampshire offers an enhancement in the patient’s overall quality of life by providing dental implants.