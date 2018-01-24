This report studies the Industrial Valves market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Industrial Valves market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Industrial Valves market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Valves.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Industrial Valves in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Industrial Valves market, including Avcon Controls Private Limited (India), AVK Holding (Denmark), Cameron Schlumberger (US), Crane Co. (US), Emerson (US), Flowserve (US), Forbes Marshall (India), IMI Plc. (UK), Metso (Europe), Neway Valves (China), Velan Inc. (Canada), Samson AG (Germany), Spirax Sarco (UK), Weir Group (UK)

The On the basis of product, the Industrial Valves market is primarily split into

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Gate Valves

Glove Valves

Plug Valves

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Energy & Power

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Table of Contents

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Industrial Valves Market Overview

2.1 Industrial Valves Product Overview

2.2 Industrial Valves Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ball Valves

2.2.2 Butterfly Valves

2.2.3 Gate Valves

2.2.4 Glove Valves

2.3 Global Industrial Valves Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Valves Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Industrial Valves Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Industrial Valves Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Industrial Valves Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Industrial Valves Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

.

.

.

10 Global Industrial Valves Market Forecast

10.1 Global Industrial Valves Sales, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

10.1.1 Global Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.1.2 Global Industrial Valves Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.2 United States Industrial Valves Market Forecast

10.1.1 United States Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.2.2 United States Industrial Valves Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3 Global Industrial Valves Forecast by Regions

10.3.1 North America Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Europe Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.4 South America Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)

10.4 Industrial Valves Forecast by Type

10.4.1 Global Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

10.4.2 United States Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

10.5 Industrial Valves Forecast by Application

10.5.1 Global Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

10.5.2 United States Industrial Valves Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

