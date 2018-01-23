We are pleased to announce that Zen Maids has just partnered with Cleaning For A Reason, a non-profit organization that matches cleaning companies with women who are going through cancer treatments to provide them with free home cleaning services. Zen Maids will be providing at least two free cleaning services to women with cancer each month.

By giving back to the community with a physical service rather than just a cash donation, our employees get to get involved as well, and they help spread the word about Cleaning For A Reason.

If you or anyone you know is currently fighting cancer, they can apply for a cleaning service directly with Cleaning For A Reason and be matched with a cleaning company anywhere in Canada and the US and Zen Maids is very excited to be a part of this project. They will be providing at least two free cleaning services to women with cancer each month in the Alberta, Canada region.

