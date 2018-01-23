Market Scenario

Wireless power transmission is not a new concept to this world, it was founded in early 1891 when Nikola Tesla demonstrated the wireless power transmission model to this world without any use of wires. Today, Wireless Charging have various technology such as Inductive Coupling, Capacitive Coupling, RF among others.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2744

Intended Audience

Smartphone Manufactures

Battery Manufacturers

Technology Providers

Wireless Charger Manufactures

Chip Manufacturers

Wireless Charger Suppliers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

High demand for Smartphones

High demand for the smartphones are one of the major driving factor for the market of wireless charging. Consumer electronic segments accounted for 31.53% of market share in the global wireless charging market where Smartphones segment accounted for 51.46% of total market share. Increasing disposable income around the world is leading to the high expenditure on the electronic products which includes purchase of smartphones and wearable devices. A study shows that the total shipment of smartphones around the was estimated to be at 1.5 billion in the year 2016 which is expected to grow at 2 billion shipments by the end of year 2023.

The global Wireless Charging Market is expected to reach USD 24.05 billion by the end of 2023 with 32.56% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of Wireless Charging market are – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), WiTricity Corporation (U.S.), PowerbyProxi (New Zealand), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), Convenient Power HK Limited (China) among others.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis of Wireless Charging market consists four major regions where the study of key countries has been done. Wireless charging market holds immense opportunities in the Asia pacific region which is dominating the market. factors such as high demand for the consumer electronic products in Asia pacific, high technological advancement in North America and rich presence of automotive industry in the Europe is supporting the market of Wireless charging market.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-charging-market-2744

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Buy Now

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MARKET DYNAMICS

2.1 Market Drivers 11

2.1.1 High Demand For Smartphones 11

2.1.2 Growing Market Of Electric Vehicles 13

2.1.3 Growth In Semiconductor Industry 15

2.1.4 Growing IOT Market 15

2.2 Market Inhibitors 16

2.2.1 Compatibilities Issues 16

2.2.2 Cost 16

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis 17

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 18

3 GLOBAL WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

3.1 Introduction 20

3.2 Inductive Coupling 21

3.3 Capacitive Coupling 23

3.4 Others 24

4 GLOBAL WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

4.1 Introduction 26

4.2 Transmitters 27

4.3 Receivers 29

5 GLOBAL WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Introduction 31

5.2 Application Areas Of Wireless Charging 31

5.3 Consumer Electronics 33

5.3.1 Smartphones 36

5.3.2 Tablets 37

5.3.3 Wearable Devices 38

5.3.4 Others 40

5.4 Industrial 41

5.5 Infrastructure 43

5.6 Automotive 44

5.7 Others 46

6 GLOBAL WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY REGION

6.1 Introduction 48

6.2 North America 50

6.3 Europe 55

6.4 Asia Pacific 61

6.5 Rest Of The World 66

7 COMPANY PROFILES$ 900.00

7.1 Competitive Scenario 71

7.2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. 72

7.2.1 Overview 72

7.2.2 Product/Services Offering 72

7.2.3 Business Strategy 73

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis 73

7.3 Texas Instruments Inc. 74

7.3.1 74

7.3.2 Overview 74

7.3.3 Product/Services Offering 74

7.3.4 Business Strategy 75

7.3.5 SWOT Analysis 75

7.4 NXP Semiconductors 76

7.4.1 Overview 76

7.4.2 Product/Services Offering 76

7.4.3 Business Strategy 77

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis 77

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com