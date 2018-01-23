Animal radiography employs similar techniques used on humans as a tool to diagnose diseases and injuries. Veterinary radiography comprises of several imaging modalities such as CT, MRI, PET, X-rays and others similar and combinational form of devices. Images captured by these imaging modalities can either be stored on a film or can be directly send to a storage device in a digital format.

Veterinary radiography system is broadly classified into two prominent categories: computed radiography and direct digital radiography. Computed radiography requires cassettes having semiconductor plate that are exposed to radiation and seeks a specialized electronic reader. In direct digital radiography system a cesium iodide scintillator array absorbs the radiation wherein light pulse is detected by a large array of amorphous silicon photodiode elements.

Over the years computed radiography system is rapidly being phased out owing to advantages of using a digital radiography system. Benefits of using a digital radiography encompasses safety and high shelf life of the records, reduced image generation time and immediate interpretation. Moreover the ability to transfer images to a remote locations i.e. teleradiology has also increased the adoption rate of digital radiology devices. It is increasingly difficult to find film cassettes and screens for medical radiography sold by primary vendors. Despite this, digital radiography still cannot match the spatial resolution of computed radiography systems yet newer systems are narrowing the gap.

X-ray is perhaps one of the first tests a veterinarian will administer for a sick or injured animal in order to assess and diagnose its condition. For small animals X-ray devices can be mounted over a table whereas for larger animals such as cows and horses a free floating machine is usually employed. Computed tomography (CT) provides three dimensional hi-resolution cross section images of internal organs and bones.

The shift toward digital imaging has eventually resulted in the development of new formats and systems for image storage. As images captured in the digital format can be easily altered or manipulated a specialized medical image format known as Digital Imaging and Communication in Medicine (DICOM) has been adopted in various countries. A salient feature of this format is a hidden header to record any manipulation made in the file. It also records every instance of the file being saved. The reader is saved within the image file. Thanks to this, any accidental or deliberate manipulation of the image can be spotted and tracked easily.

Despite of high resolution and clarity CT scans for larger animals still a challenging task for veterinary physician. MRIs are also used in animal radiography, but they can be very expensive and are consequently not used as often. Digital fluoroscopy procedure assists in conducting venography, vascular studies and contrast GI studies wherein a radio contrast agent is injected to map the digestive tract or blood vessels. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not mandate 510(k) or formal pre-market approval for devices that are used in veterinary medicine. Companies manufacturing radiation-emitting devices, however, are needed to duly register their products according to the prevailing radiological health regulations. These are administered by the Center for Devices Radiological Health (CDRH).

Geographically the market is largely dominated by the developed regions such as the United States and Europe owing to the presence of the established market for radiography systems. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World market are among the fastest growing market due to growing animal health awareness and the ability of veterinarians to provide diagnostic services for animal health. Some of the prominent players in the market include Sedecal USA, Lake Superior X-Ray, Inc., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Universal Medical Systems, Inc. are a few of prominent players.

