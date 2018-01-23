Urinalysis is a laboratory test that examines urine. It is the process use to diagnose or detect the presence of disease or disorder by physical, chemical and microscopic evaluation of urine. Urinalysis is carried out to detect wide range of disorder like kidney disease, urinary tract infection, liver problems, diabetes and other metabolic conditions. A healthcare practitioner correlate the urinalysis results with a person’s symptoms and clinical findings. Cloudiness, brown or red color appearance in the urine may indicate presence of some abnormality. The test detect the abnormalities that may require further investigation and treatment. However there are certain kits present in the market for urinalysis but are not fully countable because the test requires some additional equipment’s and technical skills to diagnose particular disorder or disease. Certain kits which is available in the market used to carry out the examination of the urine like pH, glucose, and ketones.

On the basis of the product type, the market of the urinalysis is segmented into instrumental and consumables. The instruments segment has been categorized into portable analyzers, microscopy analyzers or sediment analyzers, and chemistry analyzers. Consumables have been further segmented into reagent strips (dipstrips), plastic consumables, and other chemical reagents. The consumables segment is expected to grow due to increase in use of disposables for urinalysis. On the basis of application, the urinalysis market segmented as disease diagnostics and pregnancy test. Disease diagnostic segment is expected to grow due to increase in incidence rate of chronic diseases like diabetes and urinary tract infection. Based on test type, the urinalysis market has been segmented into macroscopic, biochemical, and microscopic. End-users in the urinalysis market are hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and others (industrial, home testing, nursing facility, etc.). In hospitals and diagnostic laboratories the increase in usages of the dipstick for diagnosis of chronic disease like urinary tract infection is major factor driving the growth of urinalysis market

Technological advancement (automated diagnostic tools and semi-automated tools) is a major factor driving market growth. For instance, in July 2016, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., launched the Laura XL System, fully-automated urine chemistry and sediment analyzer. However inadequate healthcare facilities and infrastructure and high cost of diagnosis are the factors restraints the adoption of latest diagnostic tools for urinalysis.

On the basis of the geography North America held the dominant share of the global urinalysis market due to presence of key players, increase in incidence rate, and availability of developed healthcare infrastructure & advanced medical support. Addition to it, introduction of the automated and semi-automated diagnostic tools such as fluorescence flow cytometer and high healthcare expenditure boost the urinalysis market growth in North America. Europe hold the second position in urinalysis market due to increase in geriatric population. Asia Pacific is emerging market due to the developing healthcare infrastructure, rising government expenditure in the healthcare industry, and increase in patient pool. The refurbished medical equipment market in Latin America is also likely to experience significant market growth. In Middle East and African countries the development of the healthcare project and economy helps to boost the urinalysis market.

The major key players in the urinalysis market include Arkray Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Roche diagnostic, Simen Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd. and Sysmex Corporation.

