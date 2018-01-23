In a first, the Universal Parents Council (UPC) in association with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has announced the prestigious ‘Clean N Green Mumbai Awards 2018’. The event scheduled on 27th February 2018 will see participation from Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Malls, Banks, Post Offices, Railways, Fire Brigade, Police Stations, Restaurants, Housing Colonies, Hospitals and Bus Depots. The entire exercise is aimed at increasing public awareness on maintaining cleanliness and encourages all stakeholders to help build a clean environment, which has been one of the key objectives of the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

Announcing the initiative Rahul Karnik, Founder & Secretary, Universal Parents Council says, “Clean N Green Mumbai Awards 2018 in association with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) is a unique idea in making the city a clean and green place. These awards will instill a sense of responsibility, encourage competition and motivate citizens to meaningfully contribute on cleanliness. There will be overall 10 nominations and 3 winners from each of categories. We will also felicitate some of the prominent citizens who have contributed to a Clean and Green Mumbai”.

For this event Universal Parents Council (UPC) has identified six categories eligible for nomination in the awards. These include schools/ colleges, malls, hospitals, banks, railway stations and bus depots. An expert survey team will inspect the areas and rank the participants. Ranking will be completely transparent based on key parameters like waste management, clean walls, maintenance of toilets, water supply systems and green cover. The campaign will commence from January 28th, 2018 and awards will be declared on 27th February 2018.

The event will witness attendance from prominent dignitaries, heads of various institutions, government organizations, Bollywood, sports personalities, corporate heads and citizen groups who have immensely contributed for a clean environment. The event draws inspiration from the clarion call given by Honorable Prime Minister for Swachh Bharat (Clean India) that has witnessed a wave of enthusiasts in the city of Mumbai, wielding the broom and taking up the cleanliness pledge.

For more information call 9819602504 or Email: support@universalparentscouncil.com or visit: http://universalparentscouncil.com

