Forest Hills, New York (webnewswire) January 21, 2018 – For certain seniors, senior living facilities can be off putting. This is where TLC Companions And Supply comes to the rescue. With their superior home health care services in NY, the professionals ensure that the seniors lead an independent and happy life, while also giving their loving ones great peace of mind when they can’t be around for them. They believe that every individual deserves to live in an environment of their choice.

A spokesperson for the service stated, “We will help create a personalized plan that best fits each client, considering whatever needs they may have medically, physically, and socially and connecting them with the perfect companion to provide them. We believe that, regardless of age, everyone deserves to live his or her own life with freedom. Everyone needs a friend, everyone needs a helping hand at times, and it is our responsibility to fulfill these requirements for you or your loved ones.”

TLC Companions & Supply was formulated by a group of Healthcare professionals who has over 30 years of experience in the medical field. Since its inception, they offer superior companion services for both senior and the disabled population, giving them the care and support they need and allowing them to lead their lives in their own home. Furthermore, they also assist with referrals regarding elder law issues, transportation, long term care insurance, senior advisement and financing options.

TLC delivers their home healthcare services in Nassau County on an hourly and live-in basis with round the clock on-call availability. Their qualified companions provide services such as medication reminders, meal preparation, grocery shopping and running errands, transportations to doctor visits, social interaction, supervision and assistance with bathing and toileting, light housekeeping, cleaning, and laundry and more.

“We know it can uncomfortable for anyone to welcome a stranger to your home, which is why our companions are screened through interviews and constantly observed on site too. You can also count on our companions, for they receive in-service training on environmental safety, medical emergencies and infection control. Our employees also go through a complete physical and criminal background check, as a part of our hiring process,” clarified the spokesperson.

A testimonial from one of their clients, Doris B read, “On behalf of my parents, Abraham and Pauline, I want to thank you for the outstanding caretaking you have provided. The people you have sent have all been professional and kind.”

TLC Companions And Supply provides reliable home health care and companion services for seniors and the disabled.

Contact Name: Robin Massimi

Address:

118-35 Queens Blvd.,

Forest Hills, NY,

USA 11375

Phone: 718-255-9010

