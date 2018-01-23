Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is an endocrine disorder observed in females during their reproductive age, due to which they may suffer from infertility problems. PCOS is characterized by a range of symptoms such as acne, menstrual irregularities, hirsutism, obesity, insulin resistance, anovulation and infertility. PCOS therapeutics include a wide a range of medications that are available in the worldwide. The Global Market For PCOS Therapeutics can be segmented into six major categories, namely, anti-androgen drugs, contraceptive drugs, ovulation stimulants, cancer treatment drugs,diabetes treatment drugs and dietary supplements.

Major driving factors for the growth of the PCOS therapeutics market include, increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising obesity rates and increasing genetic and hormonal disorders worldwide. Diabetic and obese females are more prone to polycystic ovarian syndrome, and their rising levels will lead to more PCOS females, hence will create a demand for PCOS therapeutics worldwide. Presence of large number of off-label and generic drugs in this category may restrain the growth of this market. However, rising worldwide dissatisfaction from various off-label drugs that are available to treat PCOS will create more demand for branded drugs and thus help grow this market in future. A large number of drugs currently in clinical trials and expected to be commercialized in the near future will provide newer opportunities to this market.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for PCOS therapeutics followed by Europe. High prevalence and huge demand for diagnosis and treatments for PCOS in the region are major factors that largely contribute towards the growth of this market in these regions. Asia-Pacific market is expected to show the highest growth rate in PCOS therapeutics due to rising awareness about women healthcare and increasing affordability of the population.

Major players operating in PCOS therapeutics market are AstraZeneca plc, Biocinese, Catalysis, S.L., Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eugonia, EffRx, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. and Shire plc.

