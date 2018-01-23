Market Overview:

The Global Market for Organic Soymeal has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 623.31 million at a CAGR of 17.98% by 2022. High nutritional value of organic soymeal and major application as a protein supplement due to high protein content is likely to drive the global organic soymeal market over the forecast period. Additionally, high demand for defatted soybean meal is anticipated to further propel the growth of soybean meal market.

Asia Pacific will dominate the organic soymeal market (in terms of value and volume both) with more than 35% of the market share and it is projected to reach a market value of more than USD 200 million at a CAGR of 18.15% by 2022. Latin America is projected witness a high growth rate of 18.25% during the given period owning to high production volume of soybean in the region. Rising demand for organic ingredients in animal feed has also been playing a key role in the growth of the global organic soymeal market from last few years. Furthermore, high demand for healthy chemical-free protein contain food products has increased the sale of organic soymeal on the global level owning to its high nutritional value.

On the basis of application, application of organic soymeal for human food will dominate the market and is projected to hold a lion’s share of more than 95% in the global market. Increasing health consciousness among the consumers is one of the major drivers organic soymeal market. Rising awareness about the health benefits of organic food products is likely to influence the growth of this market, positively. Animal feed based application of organic soybean is also projected to grow at a high rate during the given forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Some of the leading players in the Global Organic Soymeal Market are: Sapthsathi Organic Agriculture project (S.O.A.P.) (India), Soni Soya Products Pvt Ltd (India), AFG Brasil S/A (Brazil), Grain Millers Inc. (U.S.), Perdue Farms (U.S.), Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.), Pilgrim’s Pride (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Organic Soymeal Market Forecast till 2022:

Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for organic soymeal

To estimate market size by application and region

To understand the supply and demand dynamics of organic soymeal

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for U.S., Brazil, Russia, China and others

Company profiling of major players and competitive positioning for the organic soymeal market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of organic soymeal

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to organic soymeal market

Target Audience:

Organic soymeal manufacturers

Organic soymeal feed manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings: