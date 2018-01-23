When cases are complex, dentist Joe Bhat is often the surgeon that general dentists send their patients to.

[LONDON, 23/01/2018] — Dentists need to be specially trained in order to become oral surgeons. The mouth and teeth, face and jawbone contain many blood vessels and nerve endings that must not be accidentally damaged when surgery is carried out. General dentists are not usually trained for complex oral surgery and so refer their patients out to oral surgeons. They look for oral surgeons, such as dentist Joe Bhat, who has years of training and experience.

With over 20 years’ experience, dentist Joe Bhat qualified in 1992, following up his general dentistry training with another five years training in oral and maxillofacial surgery. After that, he went on to spend the next three years training in the dentistry of replacement teeth, followed by a Masters in clinical dentistry.

Dentist Joe Bhat works at a clinic at Moor Park Specialist Dental Centre in London, where he receives patients referred to him from all over the UK by over 300 general dentists who value his expertise as a dentist. Joe Bhat has a main focus of dental implants. He has dealt with more than 4,500 implant cases, mostly using local anaesthetic so that patients feel as comfortable as possible. However, for extremely scared patients, dentist Joe Bhat can carry out dental implant surgery under general anaesthetic at the nearby Bishop’s Wood Hospital.

As a dentist, Joe Bhat has worked with many of the important advances made in dental implant treatment research over the years. When this treatment was first available, the treatment journey for a simple implant would take about six months. Dentist Joe Bhat has seen that timescale shorten to about two months, thanks to improvements in materials and techniques. Dentist Joe Bhat can even carry out a treatment known as ‘same day teeth’ on some patients.

When treatment is not simple, dentist Joe Bhat is the surgeon that dentists refer to. Dentist Joe Bhat takes complications in his stride, including patients with gum disease, jawbone loss, as well as patients with diabetes and smokers.

It is possible to self-refer to dentist Joe Bhat by calling Moor Park Specialist Dental Centre. Visit http://www.joebhat.com for more info.