The report on Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market.

The report on global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 4.4% and 4.6 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global market size was USD 39.6 billion in 2015.

Market Insights:

The report identified that global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene is driven by factors such as Growing Occurrence of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases, Technological Advancements, increasing awareness among population about Oral Care. While the restraining factors include high level of Competition among the leading players. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing demand on Purchase of Oral Care Products online.

Segments Covered

The report on global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market covers the segments based on Product Type, and Distribution Channel. The Product Type of Oral Care/Oral Hygiene include Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Toothbrushes and Accessories, Denture Products, Toothpastes and Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions. On the basis of Distribution Channel the global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market is segmented as Online Distribution, Consumer Stores, Dental Dispensaries, and Retail Pharmacies .

Company profiles

Johnson &Johnson , Inc.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.,

The Procter & Gamble Company ,

Lion Corporation,

Glaxosmithkline PLC,

3M Company ,

Unilever PLC ,

Dr. Fresh, LLC,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GC Corporation.

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market analysis, by Product type (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market analysis, by Distribution Channels (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

