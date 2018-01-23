Market Highlights:

Non-lethal weapons are used by both the military and the law enforcement forces. Unlike lethal weapons, that can cause casualties, the non-lethal weapons are used to reduce the fatalities to a large extent. These weapons are designed to temporarily destabilize the person, with little or no injury. Non-lethal weapons are mainly used for crowd dispersion, controlling civil wars, and controlling illegal protests against governments.

One of the major factors driving the market is the increase in availability and low cost of ownership of non-lethal weapons. Also, there has been an increase in militarization of police forces in several countries such as the US, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Italy, Romania, and Spain. These forces are equipped with modern small arms and light weapons, along with non-lethal weapons, which further add to the growth of the market. Law enforcement forces (such as the police) are increasingly using non-lethal weapons to control civil unrest and domestic violence situations.

Americas is a major market for non-lethal weapons, however the demand for non-lethal weapons is growing rapidly in the Middle East and APAC regions. The growing civil unrest and protests against government in the countries such as Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Egypt, has resulted in increasing demand for non-lethal weapons.

Major Key Players

Aardvark Tactical

BAE systems

General Dynamics

KRATOS Defense and Security Solutions

Lamperd Less Lethal

Brügger & Thomet AG

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Metal Storm Ltd

Nonlethal Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Co

TASER International, Inc.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June, 2017:- Four contractors, American Systems, Applied Research Associates, Applied Technologies and Booz Allen Hamilton, signed contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, for R&D and delivery of non-lethal weapon systems.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market – Competitive Analysis

The global Non-Lethal Weapons Market is fragmented as a result of the presence of a large number of vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and small and medium-sized vendors. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with the increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions. It is expected that international players may grow organically during the forecast period by acquiring smaller players.

The global non-lethal weapons market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous established manufacturers and a significant number of small and medium-sized vendors. Established companies are acquiring smaller companies that have a weak financial position and a low market share. Such acquisitions are helping major companies increase their market shares and their geographical presence. It is also helping them enhance their product portfolio. For instance, The Safariland Group acquired the explosive ordnance disposal and crew survivability businesses of Allen-Vanguard Corp., the leader in customized solutions for defeating terrorist and extremist threats.

Regional Analysis

The US is the single largest market for non-lethal weapons. The law enforcement bodies largely use non-lethal weapons to control violent crimes in the country. US has the highest ratio of civil ownership of guns in the world with an estimate of 90 guns per 100 residents. The rules and regulations permitting the ownership of guns by civilians are quite convenient in the US, along with the low denial rate for obtaining the license. This has also led to high incidents of violent crimes.

Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina are the other major exporters and importers of non-lethal in the Americas, whereas other countries such as Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, and Chile are the major importers. Brazil is also the second largest producer of non-lethal weapons in the Americas after the US. Along with the rise in violence, non-lethal weapons production has also increased in Brazil. Many of the other South American countries are also struggling with border tensions as well as internal civil unrest. Thus, both military and defense, and law enforcement bodies possess non-lethal weapons in the region.

Concurrently, countries like China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea are major markets in this region. Other countries such as Japan, Singapore, Philippines, and Australia are also major exporters and importers of non-lethal weapons in the APAC. Countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and New Zealand are a few of the major importers of non-lethal weapons.