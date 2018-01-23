Market Highlights:

Naval combat systems uses advance computers and radar technologies to track, detect and guide weapons to destroy enemy targets. They comprise of three systems; C4ISR, electronic warfare (EW), and weapon systems, which aid in the naval war fighting, data transmission, ISR missions, and enemy detection operations.

In 2014, there were 62 destroyer ships in the US, compared to Japan and China, which had 60 and 25 such vessels, respectively. During the same period, Russia and South Korea had 12 such destroyer ships, each, while, India, which is continuously developing its naval fleet, had nine such vessels. Similarly, in the same year, there were 47 frigate ships in China, 22 in Taiwan, 21 in Russia and 15 in India. In 2014, Russia had the highest number of Corvette ships, with a total of 74 such vessels.

In 2014, Lockheed Martin signed a contract with the Canadian Navy, worth $165 million, for the modernization of two Anzac-class frigates. These frigates would be sold to the Royal New Zealand Navy. Similarly, in 2013, General Dynamics signed two contracts, one with the US Navy and the other with the Royal Australian Navy, worth $50 million, to modernize the AN/BYG-1 combat control systems of the Royal Australian Navy and US Navy submarines. The AN/BYG-1 modernization program integrates the weapons and tactical control and network subsystems to provide submarine fleet operators and commanders with enhanced real-time intelligence and improved situational awareness. In the same year, Mikros Systems Corporation, a prominent vendor in the market, signed a contract with the US Navy, worth $2.8 million, to deliver new radars and electronic systems for the US Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships (LCS).

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1404

Major Key Players

BAE Systems,

Lockheed Martin,

Raytheon,

Thales,

General Dynamics,

Harris Corporation,

L-3 Communication Systems,

Northrop Grumman,

Sagem.

The global Naval Combat Systems Market is highly competitive, and vendors compete on the basis of cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. In order to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality naval combat systems with latest technology and materials.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

2015:- Lockheed Martin signed a contract worth $362 million, with the US Navy, to design, develop and provide one Littoral Combat Ship (LCS). The vendor was also awarded $79 million for the development of a second ship, in advanced procurement funding.

2015:- BAE Systems signed a contract with the German Navy, to develop and provide MKS180, the multirole combat ship, having the structural design of the British Royal Navy’s Type 26 frigate.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/naval-combat-systems-market

The market report for Naval Combat Systems market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.