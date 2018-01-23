Market Scenario:

Native starch is manufactured by extracting starch from plant sources such as corn, cassava, potato, wheat and others. Native starches are starch granules isolated from plant source used as binders, texturizers, thickeners, stabilizers and setting agents. It is an essential ingredient for the food industry found in huge range of food products, as it improves the nutritional and sensory quality of food. In the food industry, starches are used as a thickener, gelling agent, or as a stabilizer to manufacture snacks, meat products, fruit juices and other food products.

Due to its low cost, easy availability, native starch is extensively used in various non-food application. There is rise in demand from the personal care industry, native starches are widely used in personal care products, in cream emulsions, as talc substitutes, bio-degradable packaging material, and others. Globally the market for native starches is estimated to grow at the rate of about 3.02% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The global native starches market is in the entire world; to name few regions where this market exist are North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Among these APAC has the major market share followed by North America. Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years owing to increasing demand for natural and organic food additive. Due to the cheap raw materials & low production costs as well as less stringent environment regulations Asia-Pacific region is in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries in European and North American region.

Market Segments:

Native starches market has been segmented on the basis of source of native starches, market is segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, potato, and other sources. On the basis of form, market is segmented into powder, gel and others. On basis of application, market is segmented into food & beverages and non-food application, food application includes confectionery, processed food, beverages, and others. Non-food applications includes corrugation and papermaking, personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others includes mining & drilling, construction & building, adhesives, chemicals and animal feed.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the Global Native Starches Market primarily are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), and Roquette Frères (France).

Target Audience:

Native starches manufacturers

Food and beverages manufacturers

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers & wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

